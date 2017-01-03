Staying spry as an Alley Kat

Donna Hess, 92, of Fort Wayne just may have the secret for living long.

Hess keeps moving with a busy schedule of aquatics, euchre and bridge, and practices tap dancing twice a week with the Alley Kats. She gave up golfing about 15 years ago because of knee pain after deciding surgery wasn’t worth it at her age.

Hess’ first brush with tap dancing came when she was in eighth grade. She and childhood friend Norma Curtis would take the trolley from their neighborhood downtown to a dance studio. The highlight of the trip, though, was a side venture to Murphy’s, at the corner of Calhoun and Wayne streets, for a hot dog and doughnut followed by window shopping. Hess didn’t attend the classes for long, dropping out when she started attending North Side High School.

After graduating from North Side she attended Indiana University and obtained a degree in teaching in 1946. She was both a teacher and substitute teacher for 17 years at Fort Wayne Community Schools, where she taught French, English, and Spanish.

Hess keeps moving with 45 minutes of aquatics on Mondays and Fridays at the Parkview YMCA, tap dance practice on Mondays and Thursdays at the Community Center, and plays cards on Wednesdays at the downtown YMCA.

Her downtime is reserved for lunching with friends, church, grocery shopping and yard work.

Hess credits the Community Center with her tap dancing career with the Alley Kats, who perform at nursing homes and other locations. She decided to join the group when she was 70 years old after a friend told her, “You oughta do that, Donna, you like music and dancing.” Having experience as a ballroom dancer, she decided to give it a try.

Under the instruction of former director Mary Stellhorn, Hess was able to move to the front of the dance line and has remained there ever since.

