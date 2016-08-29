Stellhorn Road section to be restricted

Stellhorn Road between Maysville and Schwartz roads will be restricted to one lane beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

Crews will be doing bridge deck maintenance, the highway department said in a statement.

The restrictions will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and will reopen daily at 5 p.m., the statement said. Traffic will be maintained by a flagger.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday.