Storms likely in Kosciusko, LaGrange

Thunderstorms are likely tonight in Kosciusko and LaGrange counties, with a chance for storms in other parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

An isolated strong or severe storm is possible in Kosciusko and LaGrange, with isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph the primary hazard, the weather service said in its outlook. It said other parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio could get a strong storm with wind gusts to 50 mph tonight.

This afternoon, heat indices will reach the upper 90s to around 100, the weather service said. It said there is a chance of storms Thursday and again Friday into Saturday.