Strong storm: Allen, Whitley

A strong thunderstorm is affecting parts of Allen and Whitley counties this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

At 4:24 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was nine miles south of Columbia City, moving northeast at 10 mph, the weather service said in a statement.

Winds of more than 40 mph and pea-sized hail are possible with this storm, the statement said. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely occurring, and localized ponding or flooding of low- and poor-drainage areas may occur.

Locations in the path of the storm include Fort Wayne, Churubusco, Dunfee, Laud, Lake Everett, Arcola, Coesse, Collins and Blue Lake. This includes Interstate 69 between the West Jefferson Boulevard and Coldwater Road exits in Fort Wayne.