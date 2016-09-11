Students in limbo getting help

Programs Brown Mackie: Business, management, marketing and related support services; Engineering technology and engineering-related fields; Health professions and related programs; Homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting and related services; Legal professions and studies; Parks, recreation, leisure and fitness studies ITT: Business, management, marketing and related support services; Engineering technology and engineering-related fields; Computer and information sciences and support services; Health professions and related programs; Medtech: Health professions and related programs Source: National Center for Education Statistics

Cori Hicks was 12 weeks from graduating when she got the email last week that her school had closed.

Nearly two years of work toward becoming a registered nurse – $20,000 in loans – and ITT Technical Institute sent an email putting an end to it.

“I have three little children,” said Hicks, 35. “I want them to look at their mother as not giving up.”

The announced closures of three for-profit colleges in Fort Wayne in recent weeks have other schools scrambling for ways to help displaced students like Hicks.

And with most of those students studying for health professions, local hospitals, nursing homes and in-home care facilities are going to see an employment gap in the already high demand for health care workers, officials say.

“As you talk to employers you’re going to find that it’s going to impact their availability of people, or their critical mass pool of people, to be able to chose from,” said Kenneth Christmon, interim director of admissions at IPFW.

ITT Technical Institute closed last week, Medtech will close Friday and Brown Mackie will close July 2018. ITT and Medtech are closing following federal scrutiny. Brown Mackie says declining enrollment prompted its decision. In addition, American National University in Fort Wayne closed July 12.

While current enrollment was not available, fall 2015 numbers showed nearly 450 students enrolled at ITT, Medtech and Brown Mackie combined, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Of their 2014-15 graduates, all of Medtech’s students and most of Brown Mackie’s, received degrees or certificates in health fields. And while many ITT students focused on engineering technology, about a quarter received health-related degrees, according to the Center.

Registered nurse degrees were offered at all three schools, with a combined 124 graduates in 2014-15. Occupational and physical therapy are popular at Brown Mackie. At Medtech, which offered only health professional programs, licensed practical nurse and medical/health management and clinical assistant programs were among the most popular.

Zach Cattell, president of the Indiana Health Care Association and Indiana Center for Assisted Living, said the school closings worsen an already massive staffing shortage.

“Several long-term care providers across the state used the Medtech program to successfully hire staff,” Cattell said in an email response. “Nursing care centers need access to quality training programs to address workforce chal­lenges. We remain concerned about the volume of licensed nurses and CNAs (certified nursing assistants) being trained in Indiana.”

Lutheran Hospital typically hired from ITT, and Parkview Health typically hired from Medtech. Parkview’s partnership with the three schools was limited, with three Medtech graduates hired this year, said Jessica Miller, Parkview spokeswoman. At Lutheran, “a significant number,” of RNs, though not a majority, came from the Fort Wayne schools, said spokesman Geoffrey Thomas.

On average, Lutheran had eight to 10 ITT nursing students each quarter in clinical rotations, or training, at the hospital, Thomas said. Two ITT nursing students were set to begin clinicals on Lutheran’s medical surgical unit in a couple of weeks.

“Unfortunately, without a school and instructor, we cannot allow the ITT students to complete that part of their training,” Thomas said in an email.

Hicks said she graduated with an associate in nursing degree in 2010 from Medtech. Her total student debt from Medtech and ITT is about $60,000, she said. She knows of other classmates in the same position, but their next steps are uncertain.

“We don’t know,” Hicks said. “We’re just laying low.”

ITT and Medtech will close in the wake of the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to cut off federal financial aid to incoming students. The Department of Education alleges Medtech overstated job placement rates, and it also had concerns about ITT’s “administrative capacity, organizational integrity, financial viability and ability to serve students.”

A Brown Mackie College spokesman said in June the school will close in July 2018 because of declining enrollment. Before that, a whistleblower lawsuit, which the school’s parent corporation paid almost $96 million to settle, charged that the company engaged in deceptive enrollment practices and manipulated federal student loan and grant programs.

Harrison College, Trine University, Vincennes University and Indiana Wesleyan University have stepped in to help some displaced students transfer to their schools. Harrison has a formal agreement to help Medtech students transfer to Harrison. After ITT announced its closure last week, Trine, Indiana Wesleyan and Vincennes issued statements saying they would help former ITT students with transfer options.

And Huntington University announced Friday that it will accept transfer credits from completed ITT courses as long as they are considered college level and the student has earned an acceptable grade.

Also Friday, Gov. Mike Pence sent a letter to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald requesting the VA fully reinstate the GI Bill benefits of veterans who have used those benefits at ITT during the current calendar year and have not yet obtained a degree or credential from the institution. In a statement, Pence’s office said he also is directing his administration to use available funding for students to take prior learning assessments in the event their earned credits won’t transfer to a new institution.

Ivy Tech Community College and IPFW don’t accept credit transfers from ITT, Medtech or Brown Mackie but say they will work with students in developing opportunities.

“Students are really caught in a quagmire that will have some answers,” IPFW’s Christmon said. “They’re just going to have to go to some different places to get them and make some tough decisions.”

Options at Ivy Tech Northeast for displaced students “might include prior learning assessments and certification crosswalks, which could allow students to earn credit for past experiences and credentials,” spokesman Andrew Welch replied in an email. Ivy Tech is planning an event in the coming weeks for those students, he added.

For-profit schools fall under the Indiana Board for Proprietary Education, part of the state’s Commission for Higher Education. In an email after the ITT announcement, spokeswoman Stephanie Wilson said the commission wasn’t surprised by the closure. ITT’s statewide enrollment went from about 11,000 in 2014 to 1,885 today, she said.

“Right now, we are working on dual tracks to protect the academic and financial welfare of students affected by this closure now and to examine the Commission’s options under our limited state authority to avoid this type of situation in the future,” Wilson said. “We are working to gather transcripts and records for affected students from ITT. We’re identifying issues and potential solutions with relevant state leaders and organizations, such as the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Indiana congressional delegates, state legislators and others.”

Hicks said the education she received at the schools she attended was good. She described the ITT curriculum as tough and her instructors as great. “I have nothing bad to say about them.”

But she and her classmates want answers. So they will don their white clinic coats Thursday, Hicks said, and travel to Indianapolis for a meeting of the State Board of Nursing in a show of solidarity. A board spokesman said issues arising out of the closing of ITT Tech and Medtech will be discussed.

By the numbers

Three for-profit colleges have announced they will close. Here’s a look at their Fort Wayne campuses.

Brown Mackie ITT Medtech* Enrollment 343 190 390 Faculty 30 25 16 Estimated tuition and fees $12,672 $18,048 $25,200

(Numbers are for fall 2015)

*Tuition based on largest program

Source: National Center for Education Statistics

