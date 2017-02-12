Students make annual appeal for financial aid

Students came trickling into Ivy Tech on Sunday for the annual ritual of completing the FAFSA form – the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Students heading to college have to complete the form by March 10 if they want to be eligible for any state aid programs, but they are still eligible for federal aid programs if they complete the form later.

Asked if students are finding it harder to afford college, Terri Vasquez, director of financial aid at Ivy Tech, surprisingly said no.

“If you do the FASFA you can find funding,” she said. “If you’re looking to stay in the state” and go to state schools, it can be affordable, she said.

Whether students are incurring larger student loans all depends on where a student chooses to go to college.

“Debt has not increased a lot in the last 10 years,” Vasquez said. “It’s remained steady.”

To keep students informed of aid available, Vasquez said, some colleges are having financial aid nights in local high schools, and high schools make sure all students know all about the need to fill out the FASFA.

Asked about the worry of incurring a lot of debt, Anthony Passino, who was accompanied by his mother to help fill out the form, said he hasn’t had to pay anything for college so far, except for books. He attends Ivy Tech and the grants he gets cover tuition. He also lives at home.

You can run up bills, he said. “A lot of my friends are getting into debt” by attending Indiana University in Bloomington, where they have to pay tuition plus room and board.

“There are different channels you can go through,” he said.

Don Maldeney, who was there with his daughter Marisa, said the key is to seek grants but to look around and learn what else is available.

Marisa wants to study aviation engineering and plans to spend the first two years at IPFW and then transfer to Purdue.

Maldeney said a lot of people don’t even know what’s available. “There’s stuff out there. You just have to look for it.”

The secret is to do the right research and look for the little money – grants of $1,000 or $1,500, enough to pay for books or tuition a little piece at a time.

