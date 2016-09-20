Students marvel at hawk

Monty the Red-Tailed Hawk flapped off into his second-chance at life Monday morning as about 80 delighted children at Peace Montessori School outside New Haven cheered for their unofficial mascot.

About four weeks ago, the bird of prey was found injured in a mini-farmyard on school grounds. School maintenance worker Chad Getts captured him with a blanket, and the bird was carted off in a dog crate to Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, which provided step-by-step instructions for a safe capture during a phone call.

A veterinarian determined the bird was suffering from gunshot wounds, one in his right wing and one in his hip. But after a bit of surgery, which saved his wing and his ability to fly, and weeks of rehab, Monty – brought back to the school in a blue release box – was let go, right where he was found.

With three good flaps, he made it to a high tree limb, only to take off again for an even higher branch in a tree between a tall white pine and a hemlock. He and his mate were known to hang out there before his misfortune.

“He’s huge!” said Jacob Irwin, 9, after the release. The fourth-grader from Fort Wayne has become a hawk fan after watching the two birds live outside his school. He was happy the bird was back and better.

“We thought he might die. We also thought that he broke his wing,” he said.

Addilyn Ricker, 6, of Fort Wayne said she likes the birds. “They have really sharp claws and they fly really fast,” the first-grader said. “It was so scary when it flapped its wings when the person was holding him.”

She was referring to a couple of tense moments as Soarin’ Hawk volunteer Jennifer Lanning, carried the bird to his release spot. At one point he wriggled and tried to open his wings, drawing gasps from the crowd of children.

“He wants to go!” she said. Seconds later, she released her grasp and the bird took off.

Mike Dobbs, volunteer educator and director of development for Soarin’ Hawk, said Monty is one of about 150 birds of prey – several species of hawks plus owls – that have come to the center injured this year.

The center takes in birds from around northeast Indiana, northwestern Ohio and southern Michigan.

“Our success rate is about 60 percent,” he said, adding that number counts birds able to be released into the wild, to zoos and to other raptor organizations for use in educational programs.

The birds who end up at the center usually have flown into objects, including moving cars, although quite a few young birds get injured in falls from nests, Dobbs said.

Monty was at least the second to be shot, although it is against federal law to hunt or kill hawks – and has been since 1972. Any hawk that is shot must be reported to federal authorities, although rarely are the perpetrators ever brought to justice, he said.

When it was learned what had happened to Monty, said Carrie Kile, Peace’s co-director, it provided an opportunity to teach students about the law as well as about the birds. The students also raised $200 by making ribbon pins and bracelets and donated the money to the rehab center.

Kile said she was hopeful that Monty’s mate would return – red-tails mate for life, and although hawks are generally seasonal migrants, it appears this pair overwinters in its local territory.

Kile said she saw the female swooping down by her window on Friday; another staff member saw her fly over the parking lot on Monday.

But the female had not appeared by 2:30 p.m. Monday, although Monty was observed hunting a chipmunk and enjoying it for lunch.

The children have not yet named the female, Kile said. They named the male Monty for “Montessori,” she said. “If they did name her, I’m sure I know what it would be – Maria,” Kile said.

That’s the first name of the founder of Montessori schools.

