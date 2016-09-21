Study: 1 in 5 kids in state going hungry

One in five Indiana households with children reported struggling to afford enough food, results of survey released Tuesday show.

Indiana ranked 23rd out of 49 states and the District of Columbia, with 19.8 percent of households with children in 2014-15 reporting they were unable to afford enough food, according to the report, released by the Food Research & Action Center.

The survey also looked at the largest metropolitan statistical areas. Findings included:

• Louisville/Jefferson County (Indiana- Kentucky) MSA ranked 11th out of 100 with a food hardship rate of 24.4 percent for households with children in 2014-15.

• Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson area ranked 46th out of 100 with a food hardship rate of 19.9 percent for households with children in 2014-15.

• Cincinnati (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana) ranked 90th out of 100 with a food hardship rate of 14.9 percent for households with children in 2014-15.

The Research & Action Center is a national nonprofit that focuses on policy issues and advocates public-private partnerships.

Nationally, the food hardship rate for households with children (19.2 percent) was substantially higher than the food hardship rate for households without children (14.2 percent).

“Too many children across our state, and the nation, are missing out on the nutrition they need for their healthy growth and development,” Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, said in a news release.

“This is unacceptable when there are solutions to end hunger now,” she added.

Feeding Indiana’s Hungry Inc. is the statewide association of Feeding America-affiliated food banks, including Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

The Research & Action Center news release said studies have shown that participation in federal nutrition programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; and meals provided during child care, school, after school and summer, mitigate hunger and support children’s health and learning.