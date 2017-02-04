Study says Fort Wayne best to raise family

You’ve likely heard it before: Fort Wayne is a good place to raise a family.

Now, a new study claims to show it’s true. SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranks Fort Wayne No. 1 in its “Best Cities to Raise a Family” report released this week.

Chief among the indicators pushing the city to the top is its high school graduation rate.

“Just over 90 percent of high school students graduate, the third-highest rate in the study,” the report states. “In past studies, we have found that Fort Wayne is one of the best places for teachers, as well. Combine that strong education reputation with low costs of living, and Fort Wayne is a great option for raising a family.”

Also boosting the city are housing costs averaging 20.1 percent of incomes, the lowest rate in the analysis, Kara Gibson, Smart-Asset spokeswoman, said in an email.

“When you combine that strong education reputation with low costs of living, it is easy to see why Fort Wayne can be a great city for raising a family,” she wrote.

Lincoln, Nebraska, and Fort Worth, Texas, ranked second and third, respectively.

SmartAsset used eight factors in its analysis: housing and child care costs, population under age 19, math and reading proficiency, and rates for graduation, poverty, unemployment and crime.

The company got its data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Education, the FBI’s 2015 Uniform Crime Reporting Program and the nonprofit Child Care Aware.

