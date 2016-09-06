Summer driving season ends, gas prices fall

The average price of gas in Fort Wayne fell 10.8 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.21 a gallon Monday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas also fell 2.9 cents a gallon last week, to $2.19, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 7.2 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 22 cents a gallon higher than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 21 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and 7 cents a gallon lower than last month.

Gas prices will continue to fall now that the summer driving season is behind us, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

"Demand decreases for gasoline will accelerate as we progress toward autumn, and combined with the return of winter gasoline next week Friday, gasoline prices will track lower more often than the opposite," DeHaan said.

The only wrench in the prediction would be a hurricane going through the Gulf of Mexico where many oil rigs and refiners are located, or a cut in oil output from OPEC, he said.