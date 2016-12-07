Surveyor-elect requesting increase in pay

The Allen County Council next week will take up a request by Surveyor-elect Jeff Sorg to increase the pay he is currently designated to receive by 50 percent when he takes office Jan. 1.

Sorg and his representative, Fort Wayne attorney Tom Niezer, last week asked the county’s personnel committee to recommend that Sorg be paid the same amount that current Surveyor Al Frisinger would have been paid next year if he had been elected – even though Sorg lacks a surveyor’s license, a credential that Frisinger possesses.

As an unlicensed surveyor, Sorg would receive $47,555. The pay level requested is $71,333.

The committee, however, declined to do so. Instead, members asked for more information from the county’s human resources staff about how much other county department heads and other county surveyors make and set the matter for consideration again when council meets Dec. 15, said Tom Harris, a county councilman who sits on the personnel committee.

Sorg served as surveyor from 1993 to 1997 after winning a Republican caucus to fill the term of then-Surveyor Louis Machlan, who had died.

In the fall of 1997, felony convictions were discovered from the late 1970s related to a burglary and a theft Sorg committed when he was 19. Because Indiana law forbids convicted felons from running for or holding elected office, Sorg was forced to resign. The Republican Party then chose Frisinger as his replacement.

According to Allen County Superior Court documents, Sorg’s convictions were set aside in 2006, clearing the way for his 2016 campaign. He defeated Frisinger in May’s Republican primary.

Sorg said during last week’s personnel committee meeting he did not realize the lower salary would apply to him when he ran for the position.

When he was named surveyor before, Sorg said, he continued to receive the former surveyor’s salary. “I mistakenly assumed it would happen again,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to change.”

After he found out, he thought it would be “a no-brainer” to get an adjustment, he told the committee.

Niezer and Sorg argued that the surveyor’s job responsibilities merited the higher pay level. They contended that a license is not required by law for a county surveyor and not even relevant to performing most of the office’s duties.

As surveyor, Sorg would oversee drainage issues in a county covering 657 square miles with 2,500 miles of regulated ditches, important to farms and developers alike, Niezer said.

The surveyor also must lead an office, interact with the public and state federal officials, and ensure compliance with federal water pollution laws, he said.

Niezer said it would not be practical for Sorg to become licensed before he took office.

A half-dozen supporters of Sorg, several of whom contributed to his campaign, argued for the higher compensation level.

“Every economic development project in the county and every piece of dirt or land that’s touched starts with the surveyor’s office. … Every site that finishes, finishes with the surveyor’s office,” said Jeff Thomas, president of the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne and co-owner of Oakmont Development, Fort Wayne. Oakmont was a Sorg campaign contributor.

However, on being questioned, Sorg acknowledged that some documents do have to be signed by a licensed surveyor, and that he would have to have a person with the credential in the office or on contract sign them.

Otherwise, Niezer said, the raise for Sorg would be “budget neutral,” because the money is the same as Frisinger would have been paid. So are the duties, whether performed by Frisinger or Sorg.

“Whether it’s Mr. Sorg or someone else, it’s the same job,” he said.

Harris said policy in Indiana is to pay a licensed surveyor 1.5 times the amount of an unlicensed one. However, Sorg himself would take a pay cut, because he earns about $61,000 in his current job with the Allen County Highway Department, Harris said.

Campaign records show that besides taking contributions from supporters, Sorg took out a $40,000 bank loan that he in turn lent to his campaigns. He defeated Frisinger by about 34,000 votes in the May primary and ran unopposed in the general election in November.

