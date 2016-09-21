Survivors of Charleston shootings to lead local walk

Two adult survivors of the mass shootings last year at a Charleston, South Carolina, church will be in Fort Wayne next month to lead a one-mile unity walk.

Polly Sheppard and Felicia Sanders will participate in the walk -- scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 -- that is being called "The Fort Wayne Love Train," a news release Wednesday from Imani Baptist Temple said.

Nine people, the youngest in their mid 20s and the oldest 87, were killed in June last year at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church, which was holding a Bible study.

The October walk is being organized by the Rev. Bill McGill, who pastors Imani. The walk is designed to improve community relations and lay the foundation for increased inter-racial and bi-partisan cooperation in the area.

“If these women can make a determined effort to reject the bait of hate, then certainly we can engage in every effort that seeks to keep that emotion from gaining dominance within our city gate," McGill said in the news release.

In an unusual sign of solidarity, McGill said the chairs of both Allen County political parties have endorsed the walk and plan to actively promote it to their members. He also said leaders of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, United Pastors of Fort Wayne, and Associated Churches have signed on as co-sponsors.

