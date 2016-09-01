Sweetwater awes Rock Hall CEO

In the midst of a visit to Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, made a quick stop by Sweetwater Sound for a tour.

Harris also attended a private event hosted by PNC Bank while in town.

“Sweetwater is a legendary online retailer, but to see the physical space has been incredibly impressive,” Harris said. “It’s amazing the commitment to quality, the commitment to having an amazing team here.”

Harris said a lot of the employees at the museum are musicians, many of whom buy their equipment from Sweetwater.

The Hall of Fame has a new exhibit called “Louder than Words: Rock, Power and Politics,” which features items from artists who had a political voice such as Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, as well as more contemporary musicians such as hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

“It really talks about how rock ’n’ roll has shaped our culture and how rock ’n’ roll reflects our culture,” Harris said.

The exhibit is open until Thanksgiving, at which point it will travel the country, Harris said.

