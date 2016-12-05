Swinney Park pool likely to be demolished

The Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners will likely vote at its meeting Thursday to demolish the Swinney Park pool, said Al Moll, executive director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The pool, which is perhaps the oldest swimming pool in Fort Wayne, had long suffered from poor attendance and has been closed since 2008 or 2009.

"When we originally shut it down we looked for pushback," Moll said Monday, but there was just no attendance.

Part of the problem is a short season. Pools open on Memorial Day when weather can still be cool, and they close by mid-August. Because college and high schools make up most of the staff, staffing has always been a problem.

Because changes in the Americans With Disabilities Act could also require expensive modifications, the department finally decided to let the pool go, Moll said. The pool will likely be filled in with dirt and turned into green space.

If there is a sign of demand, Moll said, a splash pad might be installed to serve West Central and the Nebraska neighborhoods. Splash pads are free and require no staff, he said. Several have been built around the city.

"Building outdoor pools in the northern climes is a thing of the past," Moll said.

Also, as the city has grown, more private swim clubs and neighborhood association pools have developed, and there are indoor pools open to the public.

The city's other public pools, at Memorial Park, Northside and McMillen Park, will remain open.

fgray@jg.net