TRAA opposes FWFD on plan

Officials with the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority are urging Fort Wayne and Allen County residents to oppose the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s attempt to absorb the area’s EMS service.

Announced Tuesday, the move would dissolve the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and save the city money that fire department officials have said goes to Tyler, Texas, every year. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Fire Chief Eric Lahey said the change is about saving money and providing more efficient care.

At a news conference Wednesday, TRAA officials disagreed, stating that the Fort Wayne Fire Department has no experience in advanced life support services and is only certified in basic live support services. TRAA was formed in 1983.

“To be good at this job, you have to have highly trained paramedics and EMTs and dispatchers and maintenance people and education people. It’s a complete system,” said Ron Schwartz, president of Paramedics Plus. “To think that somebody can come in and take that over with no notice, who has never done ALS before, is shocking to me.”

Paramedics Plus employs the paramedics who work with TRAA.

Taking over advanced life support operations comes with a learning curve, one that Schwartz said could cost lives.

“The TRAA system has always been designed to not let somebody come in and run their 911 system who’s never done it before,” Schwartz said. “If (TRAA) were conducting a bid today, the fire department would not be qualified to bid because they’ve never done 911 EMS ambulance transport before.”

The fire department has said it plans to offer jobs to current TRAA employees once the switch is approved.

Schwartz also said TRAA was named the 2016 ALS Provider of the Year and is also accredited by the Accredited Center of Excellence and the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. The system is the only one in the state of Indiana to hold both accreditations, Schwartz said, noting that TRAA is not funded through taxpayer money.

“We should be here today rejoicing that, celebrating that, because the people over here are part of the system. They have worked hard to bring Fort Wayne to this level,” Schwartz said. “Instead, the system is being challenged.”

Responding to Lahey’s previous comments that the fire department can produce better response times than the ambulance authority, Schwartz said response times are mandated via ordinance and the authority’s operating contract, requirements which TRAA has never failed to meet in 33 years of existence.

Rob Smith, chief operating officer for TRAA, disputed Lahey’s contention that a large amount of profit is lost every year to Texas. Smith said much of that money is rolled back into the community and used to buy new ambulances and equipment “to stay on the cutting-edge of technology for EMS.”

“If we didn’t do that, that would be a great statement for the chief to make, but it’s not true,” Smith said.

