Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Ascension Lutheran second-graders, from left, Sam Bartzsch, Emma Waters, Anna Salo and Max Russ inspect a piece of mushroom-like fungus pulled from the trunk of a tree as they explore Eagle Marsh during a field trip Tuesday. During the outing, students learned about butterflies, insects, native plants, animal tracks, wetlands and woodlands as they hiked with volunteers Pam Oleson and Tom Neuhaus.
October 05, 2016 1:01 AM
Taking closer look at nature
Taking closer look at nature