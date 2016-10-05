Taking closer look at nature



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Ascension Lutheran second-graders, from left, Sam Bartzsch, Emma Waters, Anna Salo and Max Russ inspect a piece of mushroom-like fungus pulled from the trunk of a tree as they explore Eagle Marsh during a field trip Tuesday. During the outing, students learned about butterflies, insects, native plants, animal tracks, wetlands and woodlands as they hiked with volunteers Pam Oleson and Tom Neuhaus.