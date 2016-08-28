Tampa looks at wellness district

Cities across America are trying to add amenities to attract millennials, but in Tampa, Florida, a move is underway to develop an entire district that will focus on wellness.

As part of what will be a $2 billion project, 40 acres will be developed along Tampa’s waterfront over the next five years. It will be home to everything from a medical school, a hotel and office towers to entertainment venues, restaurants and residential areas.

The district’s goal is to become the world’s first WELL Certified city district. The development will have design and technology strategies that include improved walkability, green space with low-pollen trees, sound barriers for acoustic comfort, access to healthy foods and a green infrastructure. The plan is even to monitor and report on air quality daily.

The idea is to have the district contribute to the wellness and quality of life of people who live and work there.

“The Tampa city district will serve as an example to the world that city design can be healthy,” the developers said in a news release.

Lindsay Wajnarowski, who is with BeniComp Insurance Co., a Fort Wayne company that recently moved its executive offices to Tampa, said BeniComp is interested in the project because it fits with its own goal of having clients live healthy lives.

Wajnarowski said company officials have been in conversations with people running the district. Though many of the details have yet to be announced, it will include what are known as healthy buildings.

Features will include more accessible and better lighted stairways to encourage people to use the stairs, natural light and walkways that encourage foot and bicycle traffic.

The developers, including Delos Building Wellness and Strategic Property Partners, will also use the roofs of buildings for green space and solar panels instead of the regular equipment to improve insulation.

The object of the entire project is to serve as a model for other cities that want to develop healthy districts.

BeniComp earlier this month, while announcing its move into the Tampa market, said it has a patent-pending supplemental health insurance product designed to “encourage healthy lifestyle change among employees, and control the claims and trend of rising health insurance premiums.”

BeniComp said in the news release that it hopes to learn from the health and wellness-focused district in Tampa and “bring additional knowledge to Fort Wayne.”

The Tampa Economic Development Corp. isn’t involved in the project, but is “tremendously excited,” said Michelle Bauer, marketing and communications specialist for the EDC. “Healthy living is a magnet for millennials.”

Bauer said a national survey conducted by the EDC showed that millennials want to live, work and play in proximity.

“They don’t want a long commute. They want the option of living at the city’s core,” she said.

The Tampa development accomplishes that by packaging residential, business, entertainment and retail.

“There’s no question that having a downtown that sets a new standard for city design and supports public health is going to attract business to Tampa,” said Craig Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa EDC. “They want to locate in places that appeal to millennials, places that are walkable, offer a healthy, active lifestyle and a vibrant food, craft beer and arts scene.”

Tampa’s advantage is that the developers are able to start from scratch with 40 acres.

In Fort Wayne, economic development officials weren’t aware of the Tampa project, which won’t be finished for five years. However they understand what they are trying to accomplish.

“I know wellness is important,” which is why the city has developed its own walk and bike plan, said Mary Tyndall of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Department. In most cities, though, that means the city has to be retro­fitted.

Millennials want more amenities, Tyndall said. “It fits in with quality of place. That’s part of why downtown is more popular. People want to be able to walk” to work and entertainment.

fgray@jg.net