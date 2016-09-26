Tasmanian devils arrive at zoo

The little devils have finally arrived at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Milton and Mischief, two Tasmanian devils arrived at the zoo on Friday and are in the zoo's quarantine.

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo was only one of six zoos in the U.S. selected to get Tasmanian devils through the "Save the Tasmanian Devil Program," a statement from the zoo said today.

In the last 10 years, the devil population has been nearly wiped out by a parasitic transmissible cancer called the Devil Facial Tumor Disease, it said. The cancer has killed nearly 70 percent of Tasmanian devils in the wild.

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo was the last zoo in the U.S. to receive the disease-free devils that are serving as an "insurance population" for the animal through the Australian government, the statement said.

The insurance population would serve as a backup in the event that Tasmanian devils become extinct in the wild.

“The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has worked closely with the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program to ensure we’ve created the best possible facility for the Tasmanian devils and that our talented staff is fully trained on their husbandry needs,” said Dr. Joe Smith, director of animal programs.

Milton and Mischief are the first devils to return to the zoo since 2004, it said. From 1987 to 2004 the zoo housed 12 Tasmanian devils. One of the zoo's Tasmanian devils', Coolah, was the last devil living outside Australia when he died in 2004.

The devils are expected to go on exhibit when the zoo opens for the 2017 season.