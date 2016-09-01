 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGLocal


  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Kerry Coughlin, a 20-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Ballet, demonstrates dance positions with children and parents Wednesday during Family Storytime at the downtown Allen County Public Library.
September 01, 2016 1:01 AM

Teaching tiny dancers some moves

Teaching tiny dancers some moves

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition