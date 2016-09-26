Temporary ramp closures expected at US 27, I-469 for 2 weeks

Drivers using the U.S. 27 ramps to and from Interstate 469 in Alen County may see temporary ramp closures for up to two weeks, the Indiana Department of Transportation said tonight.

The temporary closures will allow INDOT contractors to pave the ramp lanes in conjunction with an I-469 pavement replacement project, the transportation department said in a statement.

It said Indiana State Police officers will be blocking the U.S. 27 ramps to and from Interstate 469 at various times during the next two weeks, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.