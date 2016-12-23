Tennessee wildfires move teen to act

As Concordia Lutheran High School senior Miranda Diller followed the news of the wildfires in eastern Tennessee, one aspect especially affected her – the number of expectant mothers left with nothing as their due dates loomed.

She couldn’t imagine being in their position and have no baby clothes, crib or other essentials, the 18-year-old said.

So she decided to help.

Through her efforts, people may donate supplies to St. Michael Lutheran Church on Getz Road, Pet Supplies Plus on Coldwater Road and Uncle Bill’s Pet Superstore on West Jefferson Boulevard. Diller had also placed a donation box at her school.

People may donate anything useful, Diller said, but baby items would be particularly welcomed. Formula, diapers, teddy bears, blankets, washcloths, clothing, bottles, diaper bags and toiletries are among the needed items. Even toys and coloring books are wanted, she said.

“Anything to keep a child busy,” she said.

Her goal is to get as many donations as she can, she said, adding people may contribute through the weekend.

With the help of St. Michael’s pastor, Reed Lessing, Diller also found a way to get the items to Tennessee. A church member who had post-Christmas plans to visit family in that area agreed to take the donations to a church for distribution, Lessing said.

“I was really pleased that someone who’s just a senior in high school would take such an interest in other people’s pain and suffering,” the pastor said.

Diller said the connection is more personal than that – she’s originally from Tennessee.

“My childhood memories are in those mountains, basically,” she said.

She encouraged people to help the Tennesseans because a natural disaster could easily happen here.

“Right now the most generous people are the ones who got hit,” Diller said.

asloboda@jg.net