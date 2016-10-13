The Landing project cost doubles to $37.5 million

The price tag for redeveloping The Landing is now estimated at $37.5 million, almost twice the previous working number, a local economic development official told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday.

Kirk Moriarty, The Landing’s project manager and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s development director, attributed the increase to the July addition of the former Rosemarie hotel site to the properties acquired by the Downtown Development Trust for the project.

And, he allowed, the previous number was more of a guesstimate made before any project bids were received.

Although Trust officials haven’t yet signed a final contract with the Model Group, the southwest Ohio firm selected to redevelop the one-block stretch downtown, Moriarty believes details will be settled soon.

The Trust’s board is confident enough in negotiations that it asked Moriarty to organize a bus trip to take local business leaders, elected officials and others to Cincinnati today to tour Over-the-Rhine, where numerous buildings are considered a prime example of the Model Group’s work.

Over-the-Rhine is an acclaimed restoration project that spans 20 square blocks and includes numerous three-, four- and five-story brick buildings built in the 1860s to 1880s that have been brought up to modern electrical, plumbing and accessibility standards.

“It’s incredible” the level of interest in the one-day trip, Moriarty said, adding that his office was fielding calls as late as Wednesday from people interested in making the visit. “We didn’t advertise this. It was private invitation.”

Among those scheduled to attend are Therese Brown, Allen County Council member; Tom Freistoffer, Fort Wayne City Council member; Gene Donaghy, Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority board member; Michael Galbraith, the Road to One Million director; Zach Benedict, architect selected by the Model Group for The Landing redevelopment; Matt Kelley, principal and creative director at One Lucky Guitar; and John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne’s executive vice president of economic development.

Sycamore-lined West Columbia Street, which lies between Harrison and Calhoun streets, borders a former canal that operated in the 1840s and 1850s. The Italianate-style buildings there are similar in age, style and size to those found in Over-the-Rhine.

The Landing is a local music haven that, over the years, has been the site of block parties, Mardi Gras festivals and other events. In more recent years, the street has been scattered with restaurants, nightclubs and offices, but Columbia Street is largely deserted now as the renovation gets ready to launch.

Local officials want to see new restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues open on the first floors of the Trust-owned buildings. Offices could be on the second floors. And residential units would be on the upper floors. Plans call for 72 residential units.

The Model Group was chosen, in part, because of its track record of retaining ownership of properties long after they are redeveloped, Moriarty said. The company earns income from commercial and residential leases.

