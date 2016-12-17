They Said It: Quotes from the week

“I’m going to kill you and I’m going to kill your dog!” -- Joe Fairchild recounting Riley Heilman's words during an Oct. 28 attack on 88-year-old Dona Malone in Fort Wayne.

"They just flew out the door today," -- Connolly's Do it Best Hardware night manager Jim Warner talking about customers buying snow shovels to tackle the first winter storm of the season.

"I understand the anxiety," -- Purdue University board President Mike Berghoff after trustees voted to split Indiana University and Purdue at IPFW.