They Said It: Quotes from the week

“Being smart is still not the badge that many people want to wear.” Clifford M. Clarke, a partner with C2 IT Advisors, explaining that some minority high school students avoid tech careers because they're seen as nerdy.

“And I said, ‘Oh, crumb.’ ” Nancy Bell recounting some of the challenges her family has faced maintaining the 150-year-old Parker Cemetery.

“I think some of the tactics of the proponents are not appropriate. It’s not appropriate to show up at someone’s house of worship and call their faith into question. It’s not effective.” House Speaker Brian Bosma defending Rep. Ben Smaltz who decided not to hear a bill banning abortion in Indiana.

“I can confirm that that happened and that I have been making repayments." Tyler Cooley, former 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party treasurer, admitting to stealing $7,000 from a campaign fund.

“Without a purpose and a social network to support change, Indiana will continue to struggle with our physical health." Chuck Gillespie, executive director of the nonprofit Wellness Council of Indiana, commenting on the state's poor showing in a well-being index.