Thousands attend free Labor Day picnic in Headwaters Park

Lined up for grilled hotdogs, with a large screen displaying the results of an ongoing bingo contest, thousands of area residents celebrated Labor Day Monday at Headwaters Park.

Tom Lewandowski, who served president of the now-defunct Northeast Indiana Central Labor Council for 25 years, described Monday’s event as a time to celebrate labor’s contributions to the country. The picnic has been held annually for 34 years, but the roots of the celebration stem back to the late 1880s, Lewandowski said.

“It’s a way to celebrate the holiday with people who work to make the world better,” Lewandowski said.

Monday’s picnic also attracted several candidates for elected office, including U.S. Senate candidate Evan Bayh, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz, and Jorge Fernandez, candidate for the 50th Indiana House district.

Speaking to reporters, Bayh talked about Hoosier jobs and trade.

“I think too many of our jobs have been shipped overseas ... and we can’t compete because too many of our foreign competitors are cheating, quite frankly,” Bayh said. But Bayh also noted he does not think the U.S. should create more trade agreements until it enforces the ones it has.

“We lose about $200 billion a year on intellectual property ... American businesses, Hoosier companies have invested, they’ve innovated, they created new goods and services and they’re just ripped off. We can’t stand by and let that happen.”

