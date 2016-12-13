Till Road project wins zoning OK

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request and primary plat for a 15-acre housing development in Washington Township.

The commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve the rezoning, which will change the 15-acre site on the north side of the 1500 block of West Till Road, east of Lima Road, from single-family residential to multiple-family residential.

Dubbed Hyde Park, the development will feature 101 attached single-family homes. The development is unusual for Fort Wayne, because the homes are attached in four- to seven-unit buildings arranged like rowhouses or townhomes. Springmill Woods, the company developing the site, has said the project will provide moderate-cost homes on the city’s northwest side.

According to a staff report from the Department of Planning Services, rezoning is necessary because the single-family residential designation does not allow construction of attached single-family homes. Staff recommended approval of the request, finding the development in substantial compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan and noting that approval of the request will not have a negative impact on the current conditions or property values in the surrounding area.

The City Council could discuss final approval of the rezoning request early next year.

