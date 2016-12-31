Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Toboggan riders glide down the starting hill in a blur while numerous others wait their turn Friday on the stairs up to the starting house at the toboggan run at Pokagon State Park, north of Angola.
Kelly Bahr of South Bend watches toboggan riders as she and her friends await their toboggan rental.
From front to back, Cody Dauscher, 9, Alyssa Daushcer, 14, and Chad Dauscher take a spin down the track.
From left, Sydney Akers, 12, Jonas Akers, 14 and Adam Matthews glide down the hill.
December 31, 2016 1:01 AM
Toboggan fun at Pokagon
