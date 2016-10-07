Tourist event sets attendance mark

Last month’s "Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown" event drew record attendance, Visit Fort Wayne officials announced Thursday.

Fort Wayne’s museums and other attractions recorded more than 32,000 visits from people using special event passports. It was the 18th year for the event that encourages people to visit tourist destinations within the community.

Tom Grant of Historic Fort Wayne thanked Visit Fort Wayne in a letter quoted by officials in their announcement. He called it the most successful year yet for Be a Tourist.

“What is especially encouraging to us is the quality of the crowds,” Grant wrote about those who visited the Old Fort. “Generally speaking, folks were very interested in what our demonstrations and living historians were presenting.”