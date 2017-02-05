Tourney a Turnstone showcase

Sixteen teams from as far away as Canada, Virginia and Alabama have converged on Fort Wayne this weekend for the Summit City Shootout wheelchair basketball tournament at Turnstone, one of the biggest such tournaments in the Midwest.

Each team will play five games, with the final games starting at 12:30 p.m. today.

For going to the considerable expense to compete, the winners will get a trophy.

And playing in tournaments like this is an expensive proposition, and for members of teams that don’t have sponsors, it comes out of their pocket.

Ray Hennagir, who lives in Fairborn, Ohio, and plays with the Miami Valley Minutemen, isn’t sure what his wheelchair cost.

“I got blown up in Iraq,” said Hennagir, who has no legs and has been playing the sport for 10 years now. An organization called the Semper Fi Fund paid for his wheelchair, he said.

Other players, though, say a decent wheelchair costs $2,000 to $3,000.

Then there’s the tournament entry fee, $300 – which mostly goes to pay for referees – and the expense of traveling a considerable distance to the tournament.

“The refs need to be National Wheelchair Basketball Association certified,” said Jaime Garzon, the event coordinator.

They have to be paid for each game they work, paid mileage to travel to the tournament, and put up in hotels.

“We want to offer the best tournament possible, and officials are a big part of that,” Garzon said.

If anything makes this tournament stand out from the others, it’s the venue.

“They’re not used to a place like this,” Garzon said. “There’s a lot of space, no walls, the bathrooms are big. You don’t find that in a high school.”

One player mentioned a tournament he went to in Kentucky where the entire facility had only two bathrooms and some players had to cross the street to the VA hospital to use a bathroom.

Paul Grose, who plays for the London Forest City Flyers from Ontario, Canada, said he’s played in what he called some pretty dicey places.

The Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone is different.

“There’s room for all your crap,” said Grose, referring to the various wheelchairs that players bring with them and park in clusters along the walls. There’s plenty of room on the sides of the courts, the bathrooms are large, and there are even showers in the building.

Though wheelchair basketball has teams with players as young as 5, the teams in this weekends tournament are mostly middle-aged men who have been playing the sport for 25 years or more.

fgray@jg.net