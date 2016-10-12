Traffic-signal installation to restrict lanes

A new traffic signal will be installed at Lower Huntington Road and the southbound ramps for Interstate 69 on Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Drivers should be prepared for the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 and Lower Huntington Road to be restricted as crews install the signal, the transportation department said in a statement.

INDOT said it is installing the signal as a means to improve the traffic flow from Interstate 69 southbound onto Lower Huntington Road.

The traffic signal is part of a larger interchange modification for Interstate 469 and Interstate 69 that added an acceleration lane to the westbound ramp of Interstate 469 to Interstate 69, INDOT said.