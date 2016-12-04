Train show makes a stop

If you go What: The Great Train Show When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Cost: $9; children under 12 admitted free; $5 parking

Brayden Brown was having a day that train lovers like him usually can only dream of.

First there was a ride on the Santa Train out of New Haven, visiting with the Jolly Old Elf on a full-size train pulled by a vintage locomotive.

Then it was on to a stop at Memorial Coliseum, where model trains of just about every description were displayed everywhere – and the little 6-year-old blond from Fort Wayne got to propel a miniature train with four other little riders.

“He’s always been into trains, from the beginning. He got into them when he was just only about a year old,” said his father Andy Brown, 33. “At 1, when we would drive over train tracks, he’d say, ‘choo, choo.’ At 1 – that young.”

Brown, however, was hardly the youngest rail fan Saturday at the Great Train Show, which brought out train lovers from every generation to Memorial Coliseum.

From parents shopping for a first train set to great-grandparents seeking to take home a bit of nostalgia in the form of a vintage train lantern, attendees could browse among nearly 50 vendors.

Old Lionels, vintage HO gauge, teeny-tiny N scale and even a relative newcomer to traindom, Thomas the Tank Engine, vied for attention.

Vendor Greg Spitler of Greg’s House of Trains in Cincinnati had plenty of Thomasabilia on display. It’s been in his product line for only about 25 years, even though the toddler-friendly, smiling-faced locomotive has been known in the United Kingdom for about 70, he said.

Customers flocked to get one of his remote-controlled Thomas engines. “I brought five of them,” he said, pointing to an empty spot on one of his display tables where the trains had once sat. “I didn’t bring enough. I sold them all within the first two hours.”

Attendees also could marvel at huge, meticulously detailed model railroads that use the newest technology.

One item drawing interest was being used with a layout brought by the Three Rivers and Indiana Northern railroad club.

Yes, the club goes by TRAIN for short.

Held in the hand of “engineer” Ron Ross of New Haven was a Digital Command Controller about the size of a TV remote. Using the DCC, the veteran hobbyist was able to make an HO-scale train run wireless around a set-up with more than 30 feet of straightaway track and plenty of realistic scenery, from a logging camp and a grain elevator to a slaughterhouse to a farm-equipment lot.

“There’s a computer chip in it and one in the engine,” Ross said. The devices came out about 10 years ago, he added, “but we just changed over about six months ago.”

Show manager Bill Grove of Chicago said these days there are even apps that can run model trains from a smartphone. “Every kid anymore has a phone and knows how it works, so these apps, it’s putting controlling trains right in their hand. It’s in their language, so to speak,” he said.

But even as technology marches on, there’s something about railroading that’s timeless.

“One of the things with this show is our goal, which is to bring in new people – that’s why we have the riding train for kids, and they get in free,” Grove said. “When they see things, then they get hooked.”

