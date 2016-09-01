Trooper's quick thinking credited for saving man's life

An Indiana state trooper is being credited for saving the life of a rural Bluffton man who became unresponsive from a possible heroin overdose, state police said.

Trooper Anthony Repass and Wells County sheriff's deputies were called to the 8700 block of south Indiana 1 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were told of a fight inside a home.

Josh L. Miller, 26, was taken into custody, police said.

As officers were walking Miller through the house, Miller's legs began to shake and he collapsed.

Miller told officers that he had recently taken heroin before he became unconscious, police said.

Repass, who had recently undergone training for the use of Narcan and was issued his Narcan kit last month, was able to administer the nasal spray on Miller, who started breathing and became more alert and active, police said.

Miller was taken to a Bluffton hospital for further treatment.