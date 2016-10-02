Troubled bar stays closed for now

Not long after gun violence claimed the lives of three people at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Fort Wayne’s east side, Burke Baughman decided to voluntarily put his establishment’s liquor license in escrow.

That means the troubled bar will be closed for the time being – escrow lasts for one year, but can be renewed several times – but could reopen should the owner so decide.

Baughman and his attorney were in the midst of appealing a decision from the state to revoke Sports & Spirits’ permit to serve alcohol when Nicholas Lee Powers, Demario Laquan Burnett and Jeremy Trivon Coleman were killed Sept. 13. The liquor license was placed in escrow the same day. The bar does not currently plan to reopen.

Placing the license into escrow means the business is not operating, said Heather Lynch, public information officer for the Indiana State Excise Police. If the owner of the establishment wants to resume operations, a request can be made to get the permit out of escrow. Yearly renewal fees must be paid to keep the license in good standing, and the owner must send regular reports to the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission on the progress of making the license active again, Lynch said.

Permits placed in escrow typically remain there one year but can be renewed each year for up to five years, Lynch said.

During that time, Baughman could choose to sell his license to another party.

“Any future transfer of ownership of the permit would go through the required application process through the ATC to determine approval or denial of the transfer at that or any location,” Lynch said.

It’s not clear what, if anything, city officials can do to prevent another bar opening at the Sports & Spirits location. City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he would want to closely review any application for that building with the appropriate permitting authority.

“We would not want a similar establishment there, and the neighbors around there have indicated they’re pleased with what has happened so far,” Paddock said. “We want to make sure we don’t get someone to come in there and do the same things as before. We’re going to have some really disgruntled neighbors if that happens.”

Paddock represents the district where Sports & Spirits is located.

City spokesman John Perlich said Thursday that the city shares residents’ concerns over the location. Perlich said the city hopes the location can become an asset to the community with future development.

“If another bar shows interest in locating at that site, the best way for residents to continue to stay engaged is through providing comments to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission that oversees the process of issuing liquor licenses,” Perlich said. “The Fort Wayne Police Department and the local Alcoholic Beverage Commission board have been proactive in efforts to bring stability to that location.”

Perlich also noted that the proposed chronic problem property ordinance awaiting review by the City Council is another step toward “meaningful change to enhance public safety and quality of life in our community.”

The proposed or­din­ances would levy fines against owners of properties where there have been more than five police complaints or citations in a 60-day period for residential properties and a 90-day period for commercial properties.

The City Council could vote on that ordinance in the coming weeks.

