Truck hub company opposes land limits

The owner of a site embroiled in controversy about a giant rail- and-truck transfer facility near the General Motors plant in southwest Allen County re-emerged Thursday at a public hearing of the Allen County Plan Commission.

Crown Enterprises of Warren, Michigan – the company that proposed what became known as the “truck hub” – opposed a newly drafted county planning document’s recommendation that the area north of Winters Road remain residential and agricultural.

Represented by Fort Wayne attorney Tom Niezer and backed by a representative of the Indi­anapolis-based Urban Land Institute, Crown argued that the proper zoning of the 87 acres of ground it owns, plus a bit more, should be BTI (business, technology and industrial).

Nearby residents were surprised by the appearance.

Crown has been silent throughout the six months of public meetings when the recommendations for changes to the county’s comprehensive plan were discussed, said Stephanie Schultz, a resident who opposed the truck hub.

“I think it was disrespectful of DPS (the county’s Department of Planning Services) for Crown not to participate along the way in this process,” she said after the meeting.

Niezer told the commission that BTI zoning would “serve as a buffer” between the heavy industrial use of the GM property and other uses.

Having the area remain agricultural or residential would run counter to other stated planning objectives and would be shortsighted, he said.

“To suggest and think that (the land) north of GM will never be needed to support GM is dangerous thinking,” he said, adding that BTI zoning should include some land west of Zubrick Road not owned by Crown.

Jennifer Milliken, director of the Urban Land Institute, said a technical panel it convened found that public investment in significant infrastructure, a possible rail spur, surrounding existing industry and the significant level of employment at GM made BTI the “highest and best use” of the property.

“There is a need for a more-detailed subarea plan,” she said, adding: “We just don’t think drawing a line in the sand at Winters Road is the best route to follow.”

Schultz countered that a buffer already exists in a high berm put in place on the north side of GM 30 years ago.

Because of how the meeting was structured, residents did not have a chance to speak in rebuttal to Crown’s proposal and its “paid consultant,” Schultz said.

Documents submitted by the Urban Land Institute list the project “sponsor” as the law firm of Barrett McNagny, in which Niezer is a partner.

Two residents spoke Thursday in favor of the county planning department’s proposed revisions, which were developed with the aid of an eight-member panel of community leaders, including a representative of residents.

The revisions were undertaken after a dispute arose in 2015 stemming from wording in existing planning documents that was read differently by Crown and opponents of its proposed 776,000-square-foot facility.

Crown said industrial development to serve GM was allowed north of the plant, while opponents maintained that industrial uses were allowed only south and west of GM.

The plan commission voted in favor of Crown, but the decision was overturned by the county commissioners and landed in court, where it remains pending.

The new plan says that only agricultural and residential development will be encouraged north of GM, except for a small plot on the west side of the Interstate 69-Lower Huntington Road interchange. It is set for commercial zoning and has had commercial use.

The proposed changes must be approved both by the plan commission, which has a business meeting at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and the three commissioners.

rsalter@jg.net