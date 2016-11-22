UNCF partners with Parkview

Parkview Health is launching a multiyear scholarship and internship program in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, officials announced Monday.

Five minority high school students living in Fort Wayne will be selected each year for a renewable $5,000 college scholarship, career preparation, paid internship and employment opportunities following college graduation.

Parkview Health, northeast Indiana’s largest employer, and UNCF, the nation’s largest and most effective higher education assistance organization for minorities, aim to establish a pipeline of college-educated professionals who are prepared to fill positions in the region.

Each student will be paired with a mentor at Parkview who will offer career guidance throughout the four-year period.

Dena Jacquay, Park­view’s chief human resources officer, said the program will help develop minority students to work for health care providers.

“We look forward to working with students to provide hands-on experience and meaningful mentorships with industry leaders,” she said in a statement.

Applicants must be a Fort Wayne resident and a minority, have a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale and be admitted or enrolled as a first-year student in an accredited four-year institution. Applicants must plan to major in accounting, human resources, organizational leadership and development, sales, business, economics, finance, physical or occupational therapy, or healthcare administration.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28 and are available at www.scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/Parkview.

Internship applications from college sophomores are also being accepted through the end of February.