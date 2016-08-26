USF, Citilink offer express route

The University of Saint Francis and Fort Wayne Citilink are offering an express route from the main campus on Spring Street to the university’s new downtown campus.

The USF Cougar Express will begin service Monday, the first day of classes. The bus will connect the main campus to downtown classrooms, shopping and dining. The service is free and available to the public.

The bus route runs every 30 minutes between campus locations with seven express stops and at any safe intersection along the route. The service operates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session.

Saint Francis students, faculty and staff can buy a Citilink 31-day bus pass from the school’s business office at a discounted rate and use all Citilink routes in the city.

More information is at sf.edu/about-usf/directions, fwcitilink.com/cougarexpress, or 260-432-4546.