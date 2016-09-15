USF, Ivy Tech offer help

Officials at the University of Saint Francis and Ivy Tech Community College Northeast in Fort Wayne are interested in helping students displaced by the recent closings of several area for-profit colleges – and the two institutions are putting some money into it.

Ivy Tech, which will host two informational meetings for displaced students Sept. 23 and 24, will forgive some of any unpaid balance students might have rung up from previously taking courses at Ivy Tech.

The University of Saint Francis is offering $2,500 annual “fresh start” scholarships to students and former ITT Technical Institute, Medtech and Brown Mackie College students who become full-time students at the university.

Chris Cathcart, Ivy Tech’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said the school “is trying to be responsive to the community.” Many students have “been left in a financial bind” by the closings.

ITT closed last week, Medtech will close Friday and Brown Mackie will close in July 2018. ITT and Medtech are closing following federal scrutiny of student loan practices. Declining enrollment prompted Brown Mackie to close, officials said.

Cathcart said Ivy Tech offers many programs students were following at the other institutions. While credits might not transfer, he said, prospective students can take competency tests in areas they’ve already studied.

Ivy Tech’s 15-minute meetings will cover a review of students’ credits, financial aid options and enrollment information. They will be followed by one-on-one meetings, and students may be able to enroll the same day.

Sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Ivy Tech’s North Campus, 3701 Dean Drive. Registration can be done at 480-4268 or bit.ly/itt2ivy.

Jean-Paul Spagnolo, associate vice president for enrollment at the University of Saint Francis, said the fresh-start scholarships are renewable every year, provided a student maintains required academic standing.

The university also offers merit scholarships based on academic achievement and need-based scholarships and can accept federal student loans, he said.

The university “is still in conversation” about how previously earned credits will be handled, Spagnolo said. Saint Francis also offers competency testing and accepts portfolios from students detailing their work, military and/or coursework experiences for credit, Spagnolo said.

Estimates are that as many as 800 to 900 currently enrolled students are affected by the closings.

