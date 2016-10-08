USF says pest problem under control

Cockroach sightings prompted health inspectors to temporarily close two University of Saint Francis dining halls in recent days.

The campus food facilities, in Trinity Hall and the Pope John Paul II Center, reopened after being treated, according to the school and health records. Two dead ­roaches and mouse droppings were also found in a Subway on campus, but it was allowed to remain open after a follow-up inspection found no pests, Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health records state.

During the closures, students were offered free food by USF, said Andrew Prall, vice president of academic affairs. Steve Schumm, director of food and consumer protection at the health department, credits the school with making every effort to combat the pests.

“We’ve had some good cooperation,” Schumm said. “Anything we asked cleaning-wise, they got on it right away.”

The dining halls are operated by outside food service vendors, school officials said.

School administrators conducted a forum Friday afternoon on campus to discuss the issue and allow students and staff to ask questions. Some students came away satisfied that officials are doing all they can to resolve the pest problem, while others complained about a lack of communication. News media were not allowed inside.

Freshman Amy Rowland, 19, said students have criticized customer service at the dining halls, and the roach issue brought complaints to a head. Now issues are being addressed, she added.

“I think mainly because of the outlash of the students, now there’s not much left to do,” said Rowland, who didn’t see any roaches.

Complaints led to health department inspections last week, Schumm said.

The Cyber Fresh Cafe and the Subway, both in the Pope John Paul II Center, were inspected Sept. 27. Three live cockroaches and several dead cockroaches on a bait trap were found at Cyber Fresh. An inspector was told the next day during a follow-up that the cafe had been treated but still found a live roach and several dead ones. It was then ordered closed.

After two inspections Sept. 29, in which some roaches were seen and removed, the cafe was reopened.

Inspection records show the cafe had been treated for pests Monday. But after roaches were observed during an inspection Wednesday, the cafe again was closed. It reopened the same day after yet another inspection found no live or dead pests.

Trinity Dining Hall, the main student dining facility on campus, was treated Sept. 27 but was ordered closed the next day when an inspection found a live roach and two dead ones. Another inspection the same day cleared it to reopen.

Prall, the USF official, said he is confident the pest problem is under control. The school is working with its food vendor, which brought in an independent pest control consultant “to make sure that we are doing absolutely everything possible,” he said.

That confirmed a pest treatment company the school hired is addressing the problem, he added.

“As you might suspect, pest control is not my field,” Prall said. “I’ve learned more than I ever care to about the little insects over the last week.”

Freshman Darius Young, 18, said he’s satisfied the school is doing everything it can. Some student complaints aren’t reasonable, he said. Trinity Dining Hall “is pretty pristine” and food workers address his allergies, he added.

But Brandon Meadows, 19, found the roach issue “horrible” at a school students pay a lot to attend.

“It’s disgusting,” he said. “What if I would have ate one.”

“In my opinion, today the school realizes they messed up, and they’re just trying to win us back,” Meadows said of the forum.

Young countered that “I honestly feel they care about us here” but agreed with Meadows that students should have been informed earlier of the closures. Both said they have not seen roaches.

The dining halls are on a follow-up inspection cycle that requires three more inspections in the coming days, Schumm said.

