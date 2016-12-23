USF student blesses homeless

A University of Saint Francis student who has spent the past year helping the city’s homeless continued his goodwill Thursday at the Rescue Mission.

Justin Davis, a junior studying communications and marketing, arrived at the downtown agency with 40 “Bless Kits” containing such items as fruit, granola bars, instant coffee, toothpaste and toilet paper.

Aiding the homeless has become a regular occurrence for the 21-year-old, who has named his efforts the Be Better Do Better Street Ministry.

He was inspired to help almost a year ago, he said, recalling a man who sat outside the Apple Glen Crossing Wal-Mart on New Year’s Eve. Davis watched as shoppers ignored the man, he said, noting some even used another entrance.

Davis admitted that he, too, walked past the man, but he later returned with a foot-long sub to share, which the two ate together for about 30 minutes. Davis tried to relate to the man, he said, remembering asking about his tattoos.

That encounter prompted Davis to repeat it with others.

When he encounters people in need of food, Davis said he buys them a meal, usually at Subway, and talks with them about their situation. They usually exchange contact information so he can follow up with them, he said, adding he has helped them with shelter and jobs.

The Bless Kits were the result of a team effort, Davis said. A family friend had been collecting items for him to eventually distribute, he said, and his mother suggested he do something around the holidays.

Others helped Davis distribute the kits, which helped them understand why he aids the homeless, he said.

