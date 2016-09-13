USF unveils outdoor sculpture gallery



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

University of Saint Francis art student Emily Misner walks Monday past “Kometes,” a sculpture by Fort Wayne artist Gregory Mendez. The sculpture is one of 13 – from 13 different artists – in the outdoor sculpture garden that opened last week at the School of Creative Arts. The current sculptures will be on display through April, and the school plans to feature rotating collections from 13 local, national and global artists.