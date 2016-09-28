Unattended cooking in garage causes fire

An attached garage at a home in the 2500 block of Hoevelwood Drive caught fire this afternoon when combustibles caught fire near an unattended pot, firefighters said today.

Three adults and three children evacuated safely, and no one was injured, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. The garage had moderate fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters were called to the one-story home about 5:30 p.m., a statement said. It said a resident was cooking inside an attached garage, but was not attending the pot, when the combustibles caught fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and the damage to the garage within seven minutes of arrival, the statement said.