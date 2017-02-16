Upbeat mayor: 'Stay the course'

Emphasizing the city of Fort Wayne as a destination point, Mayor Tom Henry’s annual State of the City address on Wednesday took an optimistic tone.

“As I talk to mayors and other officials across the state and country, they want to know how we’re having so much success in Fort Wayne,” Henry said. “Well, it’s through great people, employees, programs and leadership that we’re achieving unprecedented success.”

Throughout his 30-minute speech, Henry highlighted accomplishments made in 2016 that he felt exemplified Fort Wayne as a destination, including continued investment in neighborhood infrastructure, downtown development and job growth.

Fort Wayne, Henry said, is the 15th-best city to find employment in 2017. The city added 750 new jobs in 2016, while retaining close to 3,000, he said.

“Those new careers have an average wage of $52,000,” Henry said. “That’s 25 percent higher than the current average wage in our community.”

Henry also noted that 26 companies invested $421 million into Fort Wayne in 2016.

Although Henry touted the pace and scale of downtown development, he did not address the economic development difficulties facing the city’s southeast quadrant. That’s something Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, said he would have liked to have heard more about during the address in front of a standing room-only crowd of residents, elected officials and city employees at Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Hines said he plans to meet with Henry’s administration and Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, to review and update the development plan for southeast Fort Wayne that the city created in 2007.

“I think the city’s doing a good job as it relates specifically to housing development with the Posterity Heights project and Villages of Hanna, but there’s no economic development to speak of related to commercial and business development,” Hines said.

Posterity Heights is a single-parent housing community planed for southeast Fort Wayne. Villages of Hanna was formerly known as Eden Green. Cleveland-based Millennia Housing Management LTD purchased the property in 2010 and has been renovating the existing buildings.

Regardless of the city’s progress last year, Fort Wayne does face problems – particularly in the realm of public safety, Henry said, describing 2016 as “a very challenging year.” Using words reminiscent of a speech he delivered last month, Henry again called for the city’s public safety agencies to “continue to aggressively confront violence, guns, gangs and drugs in our community.”

“These criminal elements have no place here and it needs to stop now,” he said.

Henry highlighted efforts to reduce the city’s crime rate, including hiring new police officers and the creation of a new street crimes division to address thefts and burglaries. Henry also highlighted partnerships between federal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as an increased focus on community outreach through Fort Wayne United, local schools and the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health.

“Providing public safety isn’t easy and there are no simple solutions,” Henry said. “But with a collective commitment to doing what’s right for all of you, we’re moving in the right direction.”

Despite challenges in the public safety realm, Fort Wayne remains one of the best-run cities in the country, Henry said, adding that the city expects to have $6 million to $7 million in cash reserves by the end of 2017. That figure is expected to grow to between $8 million and $10 million by the end of next year, Henry said.

Contrary to recent statements from some Fort Wayne City Council members, Henry said the city’s Legacy Fund is in good shape and will be able “to meet current and future needs for transformational initiatives.”

In November, City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, proposed placing limits how much can be spent out of the fund each year. He cited concerns that recently approved requests for large amounts of funding for major projects like the riverfront park and redevelopment of The Landing would make it difficult to fund other projects.

Downtown development is continuing, Henry said, noting plans by White Lodging to construct a new hotel near Parkview Field slated to open in the summer of 2019. Henry also said Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, in partnership with Provenance Hotels, has expressed a desire to build a downtown boutique hotel.

“Big projects and bold initiatives are changing Fort Wayne for the better,” Henry said. “They also take time. So, I’m asking you to stay the course and be advocates for what you’re seeing in Fort Wayne.”

