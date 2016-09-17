Urban League's program engages, puts teens to work

Khem Thomas was getting some work ex­peri­ence, but it all involved chores around the house.

Mowing the grass. Raking leaves. Shoveling the snow.

He got occasional allowance.

This summer, Thomas found himself working at the McDonald’s on Rudi­sill Boulevard.

“They trained me in all the positions. Fry cook. Cleaning tables. Working at the (drive-through) windows. All of that good stuff,” Thomas, an 11th-grader at Canterbury High School, said.

The experience at McDonald’s was based on Thomas’ participation in the Fort Wayne Urban League’s Urban Youth Empowerment Program, which targets youths ages 14 to 24 living in a high-crime, economically disadvantaged area. The program gives youths access to work experience, apprenticeships, tutors and mentors, job readiness assessment and training and other services for those who may otherwise face barriers to employment and educational opportunities.

The local Urban League received $200,000 through its national office to fund the empowerment program. Royal L. Jordan II, director of the empowerment program, said funding was through Red Nose Day, a charity campaign that gives money to targeted agencies worldwide.

The funding helped cover stipends for youths who worked six to 12 weeks but were not old enough to have a work permit to be paid by the employer.

This was the first year for the program, which Jordan said attracted more than 100 applicants. Nearly 75 enrolled and 63 completed the program, including attending a 30-day career readiness training program.

The Urban League will stay in contact with youths who completed the program for nine months to a year, offering free tutoring, discussions about career opportunities and other such services, Jordan said.

Some youths are already expressing interest in the program, which had 38 employers providing work experiences this summer, for 2017.

“The more business people and leaders that are willing to help, the more people we can include in the program,” Jordan said. “We need more employers that are willing to employ our young people and give them something to do.”

Morrison Agen, owner of Neat, Neat, Neat Records, 1836 S. Calhoun St., had a 15-year-old from the program spend six weeks at his retail store. The teenager worked 20 hours a week handling routine tasks, including alphabetizing CDs.

“We were very satisfied,” Agen said. “It’s good to have kids who have never really worked before kind of understand the expectations of employers, the timeliness and expectations when they’re in the shop. So it worked out very nicely for us and we’d do it again anytime.”

Dajia Ridley wasn’t as much interested in a summer job as she was learning about protocol and steps to enter the job market when she’s older. Her work experience through the program was at the Urban League, helping with general office work 20 hours a week.

“I just wanted to know how I should act interviewing for jobs, and how I should dress,” said Ridley, a 16-year-old at Concordia Lutheran High School.

Thomas, 16, said he was looking for a summer job to keep busy. The empowerment program sounded worthwhile.

“The best part of the program had to be just learning what the workforce offered and what I should be doing in the workforce,” he said. “One of the more important things I learned was to avoid conflict because that eliminates most of the problems, and that helps me get along with my co-workers. … Avoiding conflict starts with avoiding negativity.”

StaShanna Thomas-Morris, 16, an 11th-grader at Snider High School, was already in the Urban League’s after-school program. The empowerment program helped her learn about conflict resolution and how to have patience with co-workers.

“I thought it would be a good experience because they were going to give us soft skills training and all the training that we would need for the workforce,” said Thomas-Morris, who plans to attend Ball State University and pursue a career in nursing.

