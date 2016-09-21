Urban design firm hosting forum

Public meetings are scheduled today and Thursday for residents who want to learn about enhancing communities and improving interaction.

The meetings will be led by Gehl Studio, an internationally recognized urban design firm that is being brought to Fort Wayne by the Knight Foundation Fund and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

Today, there will be a screening of “The Human Scale,” a film that documents Danish architect Jan Gehl’s research regarding human behavior in cities.

“Gehl contends that metropolitan areas should be built in a way that accounts for human needs and social interaction,” the Community Foundation said in a news release.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. today at Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St. It includes a reception with light refreshments and a cash bar. The screening begins at 6 p.m. and lasts about one hour.

Gehl representatives will be available afterward for a short question-and-answer session.

On Thursday, the public can attend community engagement meetings, which will include discussion about possible local projects and the city’s approach to “placemaking and creating interesting public spaces.”

The meetings Thursday will be in the Overlook Hall at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St. The first will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and the second will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

After the Thursday meetings, Gehl Studio will propose a public space project that will be explored further by local leaders.

Gehl Studio, the U.S. headquarters of Gehl Architects of Copenhagen, Denmark, has worked with large and small communities, including New York City and Carmel, Indiana.

“A nationally recognized example of their work is the transformation of Times Square, where it was redesigned to better meet the needs of pedestrians and cyclists,” the news release said.

More information about Gehl is available by visiting www.gehlpeople.com.