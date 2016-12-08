

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Police officers and community leaders listen in during demonstrations during "USE OF FORCE TRAINING" , a 2 hour workshop that helps detail and share information about the dangers law enforcement face while carrying out their responsibilities, including the reasons why police officers react and respond in given situations at the Police Training Center in Fort Wayne, IN on Thursday.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Juan Barrientes shows off and talks about an air soft pistol, which could be mistaken for a real gun during "USE OF FORCE TRAINING"





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Juan Barrientes talks about dangers of situations involving suicidal subjects during "USE OF FORCE TRAINING"





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Volunteer Kim Curry shows what he would possibly do during a traffic stop during a demonstration during "USE OF FORCE TRAINING"





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Volunteer Kim Curry, right, acting as a police officer, shows what he would possibly do during an intense situation with Mike Tapp during a demonstration during "USE OF FORCE TRAINING"





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Tracy Davis checks out an air soft pistol, which could be mistaken for a real gun during "USE OF FORCE TRAINING"


