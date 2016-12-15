VA chief on mission to 'engage'

The new director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System offered a simple instruction at Wednesday’s community town hall.

“Engage us,” Michael Hershman told a crowd that included about two dozen military veterans.

His audience obliged. One by one, veterans complained about what they believed was a lack of prompt treatment for their various illnesses, which included cancer, heart trouble, constant diarrhea and a skin malady.

“I have trouble with prosthetics; every time I go up there, I can’t get nothing done,” one man said in the auditorium at the local VA Medical Center.

“I don’t trust ’em here anymore,” another veteran said.

“I have no faith in the VA to tell you the truth,” another said.

Dr. Wayne McBride, chief of staff for the regional VA health care system, apologized to the veterans, drew more information from them and told each that a VA staff member would follow up on their cases.

McBride tried to offer comfort.

“You shouldn’t have to be doing all this yourself,” he told an ALS patient who expressed frustration with obtaining information from VA physicians.

One veteran said he has “been getting very excellent care” from VA – but had been double-billed for VA-covered services from a private health care provider.

Wednesday’s community town hall was the first such forum at the local VA facility since Hershman became the regional system director in September. He is a retired Army colonel who served in the Army Medical Service Corps in Texas and Virginia.

“We talk about excellence – every veteran, every encounter,” Hershman told his audience at the outset of the meeting. “So expect nothing less than excellence every time you come through the door.”

Before the event, Hershman told The Journal Gazette that 150 veterans turned out for a similar town hall in Peru but that just one showed up for a forum in Marion.

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System employs 1,400 people and serves 40,000 veterans at medical centers in Fort Wayne and Marion and outpatient clinics in Peru, South Bend, Goshen and Muncie.

The Fort Wayne medical center was the site of two town hall forums in 2015. The first attracted about 70 people, some of whom griped about long wait times for medical appointments and inadequate communications between VA and its patients. The second forum that year was attended by about two dozen people, and the tone was far more cordial as audience members praised medical center staff for their professionalism.

VA recently finished nearly $4 million in renovations to the third floor of the medical center, adding specialty clinics and a same-day surgery area.

Ongoing construction projects include a sterilization processing service and the conversion of the fourth-floor hospital into 26 private rooms.

