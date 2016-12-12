Verbatim: Monday plowing update

The following was released on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 by the City of Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Street Department crews continued plowing and salting through the night and into this morning.

Crews concentrated on main arterial and secondary streets as well as areas around schools.

Plowing operations will move into neighborhoods around 7:00 a.m. this morning. It will take 24-36 hours to complete the more than 400 neighborhoods in the City of Fort Wayne.