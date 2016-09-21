Victims' burials get large gift

Bill Bean, a Fort Wayne-based real estate developer, has donated $25,000 to help cover burial costs for the four victims of last week’s shooting on Holton Avenue.

Bean said he caught up with local news over the weekend and learned of the plight of two fathers, Contrall Harris and Lavalle Whitt, who made a plea to the Fort Wayne community to help with funeral costs for their children and an unborn grandchild.

The two men estimated that funerals for three of the victims would cost about $25,000.

Bean, vice president of Hanning & Bean Enterprises, said that even though he tends to be just a headline reader, this situation affected him more than others.

“I felt a relationship. I could imagine what they were going through,” Bean said Tuesday night. “I don’t know how you get over something like that.”

Bean said he knows what it’s like to wait up for your children at night, worrying. He has two teenage daughters and another who is 24. But people expect to see their children again – and these fathers didn’t, Bean said.

“But even worse, not to be able to give them a proper burial and not have proper closure,” he said.

It took him a while to track down Pastor Carlton Lynch, who held a news conference for the two fathers Thursday at his church, New Beginnings Church on South Lafayette Street.

Bean met with Lynch and Vic Nelson of Nelson Memorial Gardens, which is handling the funeral arrangements for Traeven Harris, 17, Dajahiona Arrington, 18, and Dajahiona’s 81/2-month-old fetus.

It was agreed that $25,000 would cover the remaining costs of those burials. The donation will also help cover costs for Consuela Arrington’s burial, Bean said.

Dajahiona Arrington, her unborn child, Traeven Harris and Consuela Arrington, 37, the mother of Dajahiona and Traeven, were killed Sept. 11 in a home at 3006 Holton Ave. Marcus Dansby, 20, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, accused of stabbing and shooting the victims.

Dansby had dated Dajahiona Arrington, but their relationship ended when he learned she wasn’t carrying his child, court records said.

A fifth victim, Trinity Hairston, 14, Consuela Arrington’s daughter, was badly injured in the shootings. Denise Ansdorfer, executive director of Vincent Village, which oversees the Holton Avenue home where the family lived, said Tuesday that Trinity was recovering better than doctors expected.

On Tuesday evening, Lynch posted a Live Facebook post announcing the special gift.

“God is amazing,” he told his viewers.

Bean said his meeting with Lynch gave him some insight into the local situation.

“I read the headlines,” Bean said. “He’s dealing with it on a daily basis.”

Long term, Fort Wayne needs to find a way to break this vicious cycle of shootings and killings, he said.

“We just have to find a way,” Bean said.

