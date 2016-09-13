Views aired on new Mission site

A dozen residents spoke Monday in favor of a proposal to move the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to a new downtown facility.

The speakers standing before the plan commission said the move would allow the facility to serve more of the city’s homeless residents and provide access to more services. The Rescue Mission earlier this summer filed documents with city planning officials outlining its plan to move from 301 E. Superior St. to a new facility at 400 E. Washington Blvd. The Rescue Mission said the move would triple its space.

The mission is seeking approval of its primary development plan and requesting a zoning change for the new location from downtown edge to downtown core, which would allow for the construction of the new shelter.

The mission plans to tear down structures at the southeast corner of East Washington Boulevard and Lafayette Street, including a four-story brick warehouse that once was a car dealership. That would make room for a new 85,000-square-foot homeless shelter.

The mission, which currently has 54 beds, has outgrown its existing facility on Superior, a property that also is part of riverfront development plans.

Richard Cummins, executive vice president of operations, said in August that the mission sometimes has to put up 50 or 60 cots, some in its chapel, to house clients.

The mission launched a $17.5 million capital campaign last year for the new building. Part of the money will be used to add space at Charis House, which houses homeless women and children, and to expand vocational programs, he said.

Proponents of the plan included some of the facility’s staff and board members, partnering social service agencies, volunteers and a former homeless man who has benefited from the facility’s programming.

“Being in downtown isn’t anything that’s new to us,” said Donovan Coley, CEO of the Rescue Mission. “We understand what it is to grow as an organization and for folks in our community to feel as if we don’t belong. However, as you examine any growing community in any major city, you’ll notice that the poor, the homeless and the near-homeless congregate toward the downtown because there are core essential services downtown.”

Proponents of the plan also noted that the new location puts the Rescue Mission in closer proximity to other social service agencies, increasing exposure and convenience for Rescue Mission clients.

The proposal’s detractors disagree that the move will have a positive impact on the community.

Eight residents spoke against the move, claiming that while they respect the mission’s efforts, they believe the construction of a four-story “mega-shelter” will attract more of the city’s homeless to the downtown area, negatively impacting safety and property values.

Those who spoke against the proposal included a local business owner, a landlord who owns apartments in the downtown area, a representative of a nearby law firm, and residents from the Lakeside and East Central neighborhoods.

“If I were to share what is personally best for me and personally best for my business on Wells Street, I would help the Rescue Mission pack their boxes,” said Dan Wire, a river activist and Fort Wayne business owner. “But what I have seen, and what I want to see this community become, I do not think that we need to adjust zoning regulations to accommodate them. I’ve seen what they’ve done to the Wells corridor; I’ve seen what the clientele has done.”

Wire contended that the proposal does not follow the city’s comprehensive plan and said he believes the commission should not change the existing zoning ordinance that the Rescue Mission wants to change.

Dusty Roach, an attorney at VanGilder & Trzynka, also does not want the Rescue Mission relocate to a piece of land about a block and a half from his firm’s office.

“There’s, of course, the cliché that says that idealism is all well and good until it’s in your own backyard,” Roach said. “It is in our backyard and it is a concern. We’re a block and a half away and one of the things I see very frequently are homeless people sitting on the back steps of Foellinger (Foundation), immediately adjacent to my parking lot.”

The mission previously said it hopes to break ground by spring of 2018, with occupancy by the end of the year. The demolition of structures to develop the new building would be done in 2017, pending necessary approvals.

The plan commission will vote on whether to approve the Rescue Mission’s request during its meeting on Monday.

