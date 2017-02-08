Virtual downtown tours unveiled

Area residents can now take a 360-degree virtual tour of 60 downtown restaurants and retail shops through the Downtown Improvement District’s website, DID President Bill Brown told Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

During a meeting in which Brown laid out the organization’s plan for this year’s sponsored events, Brown said the new feature of www.downtownfortwayne.com was done with the help of drones.

The tour, which can be seen online or on a cellphone, lets residents and potential visitors see the land and also the interior of popular attractions from multiple perspectives.

Areas such as the homey wooden bar and booths of J.K. O’Donnell’s, the sleek chrome and glass interior of The Hoppy Gnome and the airy interior of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s gift shop is just a few clicks or swipes away.

Brown said DID has set dates to continue several of its sponsored attractions. Mother’s Day Downtown, which attracted about 1,100 people in 2016, will take place May 14. Lunch on the Plaza at Freimann Square with music and food trucks will run for 14 Thursdays beginning June 1.

Busker Fest returns on June 24. Fright Night will be Oct. 22, and Night of Lights, dampened somewhat by rain last year, will reprise Nov. 22, followed by the Holly Trolley shopping event Nov. 25.

DID also plans to continue with co-sponsored events, although details are not available yet, Brown said.

Brown said the organization went a little more than $20,000 over its $582,000 budget last year to spend just over $604,000. But that was because of an expansion in territory to 99 blocks, he said.

The city provides $150,000 of that budget and Allen County provides $50,000, with much of the rest provided through assessments of about 70 percent of downtown properties, Brown said.

The agency is continuing with its planter program, its downtown business club and is in the beginning stages of advocacy for the Columbia Pathway that would link the Northside/Lakeside areas with downtown, Brown said.

In 2017, he said after the presentation, “We want to build on our strengths.”

